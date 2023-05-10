News More News
Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 recruiting hotboard: Defensive back

The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.

Could Noah Jenkins's recruitment be among the first to end in VT's favor?
Could Noah Jenkins's recruitment be among the first to end in VT's favor? (Rivals.com)

Safety

2023 season: Seven scholarship (two seniors), Eight total

2024 needs: 1+. Ny'Quee Hawkins and Nasir Peoples will both be in their final year of eligibility this Fall - though Hawkins could still take advantage of the Covid year the following season - and the Hokies' depth at this position had not been built up in recent years. Fortunately, with three-plus freshmen incoming, the need isn't that strong (and maintaining class balance becomes a priority, too), but talented depth that's good enough to start in a few years would be helpful.

Changes: Added Kameron Courtney, Jason Cross, Elijah Groves (new offers). Removed Kelvin Hunter (South Carolina), Edress Farooq (Tennessee), Brody Barnhart (NC State). Moved Zahir Rainer (Minnesota), Reggie Powers (no serious interest and his lead recruiter departed) to periphery.

{{ article.author_name }}