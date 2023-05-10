2023 season: Seven scholarship (two seniors), Eight total

2024 needs: 1+. Ny'Quee Hawkins and Nasir Peoples will both be in their final year of eligibility this Fall - though Hawkins could still take advantage of the Covid year the following season - and the Hokies' depth at this position had not been built up in recent years. Fortunately, with three-plus freshmen incoming, the need isn't that strong (and maintaining class balance becomes a priority, too), but talented depth that's good enough to start in a few years would be helpful.

Changes: Added Kameron Courtney, Jason Cross, Elijah Groves (new offers). Removed Kelvin Hunter (South Carolina), Edress Farooq (Tennessee), Brody Barnhart (NC State). Moved Zahir Rainer (Minnesota), Reggie Powers (no serious interest and his lead recruiter departed) to periphery.