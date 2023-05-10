Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 recruiting hotboard: Defensive back
The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Safety
2023 season: Seven scholarship (two seniors), Eight total
2024 needs: 1+. Ny'Quee Hawkins and Nasir Peoples will both be in their final year of eligibility this Fall - though Hawkins could still take advantage of the Covid year the following season - and the Hokies' depth at this position had not been built up in recent years. Fortunately, with three-plus freshmen incoming, the need isn't that strong (and maintaining class balance becomes a priority, too), but talented depth that's good enough to start in a few years would be helpful.
Changes: Added Kameron Courtney, Jason Cross, Elijah Groves (new offers). Removed Kelvin Hunter (South Carolina), Edress Farooq (Tennessee), Brody Barnhart (NC State). Moved Zahir Rainer (Minnesota), Reggie Powers (no serious interest and his lead recruiter departed) to periphery.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news