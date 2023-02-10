Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Safety
2023 season: Seven scholarship (two seniors), Eight total
2024 needs: 1+. Ny'Quee Hawkins and Nasir Peoples will both be in their final year of eligibility this Fall - though Hawkins could still take advantage of the Covid year the following season - and the Hokies' depth at this position had not been built up in recent years. Fortunately, with three-plus freshmen incoming, the need isn't that strong (and maintaining class balance becomes a priority, too), but talented depth that's good enough to start in a few years would be helpful.
Changes: Added Christian Peterson, Marcus Goree, Khalil Conley, Reggie Powers (new offers)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.