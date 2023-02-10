2023 season: Seven scholarship (two seniors), Eight total

2024 needs: 1+. Ny'Quee Hawkins and Nasir Peoples will both be in their final year of eligibility this Fall - though Hawkins could still take advantage of the Covid year the following season - and the Hokies' depth at this position had not been built up in recent years. Fortunately, with three-plus freshmen incoming, the need isn't that strong (and maintaining class balance becomes a priority, too), but talented depth that's good enough to start in a few years would be helpful.

Changes: Added Christian Peterson, Marcus Goree, Khalil Conley, Reggie Powers (new offers)