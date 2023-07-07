The 2024 class is taking shape. The latest on the prospects from the defensive side of the ball.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Defensive tackle

2023 season: Six scholarship (three seniors), Nine total 2024 commits: 1, Emmett Laws 2024 needs: 1+. The Hokies oddly did not land a tackle in the 2023 class, and while that's not going to be an issue immediately, it will create depth problems down the line. They continue to pursue Portal players and could get some position-switches into this spot still. It's worth noting that for scholarship purposes, Malachi Madison is a walk-on, even though he was a recruited student-athlete. Changes: Removed Darrion Smith (reclassified to 2025), Nnamdi Ogboko (Georgia). Removed Kristyane Gregory (Liberty) from periphery. Prospects:

Last February, Virginia Tech was willing to be first-mover on a kid who could be an elite prospect in the long term. He's since picked up a number of super high-profile offers, and he doesn't plan to see Virginia Tech this offseason, so the staff may have missed its window to have a real shot. Getting him to town could change that, obviously, but friends have been to town on multiple occasions without White en tow. Competition: Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, others Timeline: Has taken a few visits, but hasn't indicated they're pushing him toward the end The shot: 2% ↔︎

Mensah took his official visit to Blacksburg in the final weekend of the June period, and he also saw Maryland and UVa earlier in the month. If the Hokies want to push, they may be able to reel him in this Summer, though they've been very patient and letting him dictate his own timeline. Competition: Maryland, Virginia (other official visits), others Timeline: None yet The shot: 39% ↑

On the periphery: Aubrey Carter ... Micah Pennix

Defensive end

2023 season: Eight scholarship (one senior), 10 total 2024 commits: 2, Deric Dandy and Gerard Johnson 2024 needs: 1+. VT can be pretty selective at a spot where there's decent depth across the classes. The return of Nebraska transfer Pheldarius Payne (who missed his entire first year as a Hokie due to injury) and arrival of Juco transfer James Jennette should make it easy to redshirt the incoming players, as well. Changes: Gerard Johnson committed. Removed Dominic Nichols (Michigan), Makai Byerson (West Virginia), DeAndre Cook (Penn State). Removed DeNigel Cooper (Appalachian State), Marcellus Nash (James Madison) from periphery. Prospects:

Bradford impressed at a regional camp in April, and word got back to the Hokies quickly. He's been a regular visitor around programs in the Southeast, but his official visit slate in June included the Hokies along with Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Vanderbilt. He plans to check out Kentucky early in the season and then make his choice... but will VT have room for another DE by that point? Competition: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Charlotte, others TImeline: After a September official to Kentucky The shot: 28% ↓

Linebacker

2023 season: 11 scholarship (four seniors), 15 total Commits: 1, Gabriel Williams 2024 needs: 1-2. The Hokies may be losing linebackers to things like position switches (there are some bigger guys who could play DE, for example), but unless there's some attrition here, VT can be pretty picky about who to take commitments from. One really good LB is probably enough, a pair of really good guys would be even better. Changes: Removed Keyshawn Flowers (Maryland). Removed Brian Robinson (final three without VT), Marcellus Nash (James Madison), Qua Birdsong (UCF) from periphery. Prospects:

Jones has long been one of Virginia Tech's top 2024 targets, and he's been on campus many times. The Hokies are in the final 12, but he's seemed to be highest on SEC programs lately (with Georgia grabbing hold after his official). If he makes it to Fall uncommitted - not currently the plan - a strong season could remind him what he liked about the Hokies all along. At this stage he may be a lost cause. Competition: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia (final 12 with VT) Timeline: At the beginning of his senior year The shot: 3% ↓

Cole initially planned his slate of June officials without VT, which looked to confirm that he was meh on the home team... and he shuffled his schedule to make it in to Blacksburg. The commits are certainly putting plenty of pressure on him, and Georgia's strong position with Jones may mean they back off from Cole... and the Hokies are the top option if the Bulldogs remove themselves from the equation. Competition: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee (officials, along with VT), Auburn, Northwestern, USC, West Virginia, many others Timeline: August The shot: 22% ↑

Safety