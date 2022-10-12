Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
With the decommitment of Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel cornerback Tink Kelley, where do the Hokies turn? Plus, the Orange and Maroon have spent much of this week expanding their options at the wide receiver position.
A miniboard look at both interrelated spots.
2023 Needs: 1-2. With the decommitment of multi-position threat Tink Kelley, the number of bodies with WR/DB shapes is down one, and means it's more likely that the staff has to shift some of the other versatile guys to defense (though some may well still have the chance to end up on offense). The board is getting bigger as the staff sees the importance of adding explosive athletes in the receiving corps.
Changes: Added Tyler Brown, Chance Fitzgerald (new offers). Moved Edward Combs III to periphery
