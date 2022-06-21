Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Receiving corps

2022 Season: Nine scholarship, 19 total.

Commits: Marcell Baylor, Takye Heath

2023 Needs: 1-2. Offseason attrition hit this position hard, through a combination of "good" attrition (an NFL decision for Tre Turner, freshman DJ Sims leaving the game because he didn't see a path to the field but remaining in Blacksburg), and some "bad" (leading receiver Tayvion Robinson transferring to Kentucky). Some incoming help - Jadan Blue from Temple, Connor Blumrick from the QB position will steady the numbers this season, but the Hokies have to rebuild from the younger classes upward.

Changes: Marcell Baylor and Takye Heath committed. Added Tamarcus Cooley, Carmelo Taylor, Sean Williams (new offers). Moved Spencer Jones (no contact with current staff) to periphery. Removed Cameron Seldon (VT outside top three). Noah Rogers (VT outside final five), Rodney Gallagher (West Virginia), Ayden Greene (Cincinnati), Kenny Johnson (Pitt), Ejani Shakir (Penn State), Ty Perkins (Cincinnati), Ryan Manning (Maryland), Justin Brown (top five with no VT). Removed Devin Hyatt (top four with no VT), Bryson Rogers (Ohio State), Hykeem Williams (top seven without VT), Tyler Williams (top 10 with no VT), Nathan Stewart (Temple) from periphery