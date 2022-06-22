Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Offensive line

The first position at which the Orange and Maroon have already landed a commitment! Who will join Lance Williams?

2022 Season: 14 scholarship, 21 total

Commits: Gabriel Arena, Layth Ghannam, Hannes Hammer, Lance Williams

2023 Needs: 0-2. Plenty of numbers here after the Hokies added Braelin Moore from the defensive side of the ball (where he spent the Spring before his true freshman year), and with four pledges to replace just two guys with senior eligibility. Of course, that those two guys are sixth-year players means that VT has more opportunity than expected to redshirt younger guys, too. Nonetheless, the positiono group still needs to be remade in the image of Joe Rudolph.

Changes: Hammer, Ghannam, and Arena committed. Added Kamen Smith and Paul Mubenga (new offers) - but almost-immediately removed Mubenga (final five with no VT). Removed Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame), Connor Lew (VT outside of final four), Monroe Freeling (final eight without VT), Joe Crocker (final five with no VT), Austin Ramsey (Kentucky), Nolan McConnell (North Carolina), Jamal Meriwether (UCF), Tosin Babalade (final seven with no VT). Removed Cal Grubbs (final three without waiting for VT offer), Cole Surber (Virginia), Tamarus Walker (Maryland), Wilkin Formby (Alabama), Ethan MacKenny (Georgia Tech), Shamurad Umarov (final four without VT), Jordan Knox (Northwestern), Chris McCullers (Villanova), Luke Rogers (Air Force) from periphery