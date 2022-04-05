Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Offensive line
The first position at which the Orange and Maroon have already landed a commitment! Who will join Lance Williams?
See the needs with a look at the position snapshot.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Commits
Williams became the Hokies' first Class of 2023 commitment last night. An OG/OC prospect, he's kept his weight down to participate in wrestling - he won the heavyweight state title this Winter - but has the frame to bulk up.
Prospects
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news