 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Offensive line
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-05 11:33:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Offensive line

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The first position at which the Orange and Maroon have already landed a commitment! Who will join Lance Williams?

See the needs with a look at the position snapshot.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Sam Pendleton is one of the highest-ranked recruits that the Hokies have a legit shot to land
Sam Pendleton is one of the highest-ranked recruits that the Hokies have a legit shot to land (Courtesy Sam Pendleton)

Commits

Williams became the Hokies' first Class of 2023 commitment last night. An OG/OC prospect, he's kept his weight down to participate in wrestling - he won the heavyweight state title this Winter - but has the frame to bulk up.

Prospects

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}