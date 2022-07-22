Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Offense

2022 Season: Four scholarship, five total.

Commits: Dyan Wittke

2023 Needs: 0+. Only three scholarship QBs have eligibility beyond this season, so at least one quarterback was a necessity. Now that Wittke is in the fold, the Hokies can either find the right prospect for a second QB in the class (likely a QB/Ath) or sit tight with their guy.

Changes: Added Chris Parson (decommitted from Florida State, VT offer reaffirmed). Removed Vic Sutton (Louisiana Tech)

Prospects: