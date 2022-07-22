Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Offense
The Hokies class begins to fill, but there's still work to bee done. Who are the remaining targets on offense?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Quarterback
2022 Season: Four scholarship, five total.
Commits: Dyan Wittke
2023 Needs: 0+. Only three scholarship QBs have eligibility beyond this season, so at least one quarterback was a necessity. Now that Wittke is in the fold, the Hokies can either find the right prospect for a second QB in the class (likely a QB/Ath) or sit tight with their guy.
Changes: Added Chris Parson (decommitted from Florida State, VT offer reaffirmed). Removed Vic Sutton (Louisiana Tech)
Prospects:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news