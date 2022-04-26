 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Defensive line
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-26 11:29:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Defensive line

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies have a defensive lineman in the fold. But who will join - and complement - Jason Abbey?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Commits

Abbey became VT's second commitment over the weekend. A burst-off-the-edge defensive end with the frame to bulk up into a well-rounded player in time, he is a cornerstone for the group who can complement a wide variety of future teammates, depending on how strong the staff can close on some.

Defensive tackle

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}