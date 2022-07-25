Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Defense

Virginia Tech's defensive class is beginning to fill up. Who are the remaining targets moving forward?

Defensive tackle

2022 Season: Eight scholarship, 10 total. Commits: None 2023 Needs: 1-2. Some attrition from the freshman class (Braelin Moore moved to offensive line, Rashaud Pernell was released from his letter of intent and went to Liberty) means that there's a pair of seniors on a group that's already a little on the lean side (and one of the freshmen, Gunner Givens, has already been a bit of a positional nomad whose long-term future may also be on offense). Fixing the numbers and getting top-flight contributors may require the traditional recruiting process, the Juco ranks, and the Transfer Portal. Changes: Moved Elijah Davis to the periphery. Prospects:

Hughes was offered after releasing his OL film (and after a Winter visit to VT). He took an official visit for the June 10 weekend, which solidified the Hokies' strong standing, but other Power-5 programs are now in the hunt, and he seems to be preoccupied with the academics of Stanford in a way that could hamper the Hokies' ultimate shot. Competition: Duke, Maryland, Stanford (final four with VT) Timeline: None The shot: 30% ↓

On the periphery

Zachary Dantzlerward, Elijah Davis, Marquis Vincent

Defensive end

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 12 total. Commits: Jason Abbey 2023 Needs: 1-2. The numbers here aren't terrible right now, but it's an upperclassman-heavy group, with four players in their final season of eligibility (with all the fluidity around the extra Covid year available for some of them). The Hokies have a pure pass-rusher in the fold, and building around him with rounded DEs would be wise. Linebacker commit Aycen Stevens could end up here in the long run, too. Changes: Re-addded Dylan Gooden (Hokies in final four after previously being outside top 8). Removed Dillan Fontus (Maryland). Removed Zavion Hardy (final three without VT) from periphery. Prospects:

Gooden had eliminated VT from contention in January, but a renewed push after the coaching change and a visit in June have the Orange and Maroon right back in the mix. Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers are the other finalists, with only the Scarlet Knights having hosted him on an official. See more on Gooden here. Competition: Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers (final four with VT) Timeline: Aug. 9 The shot: 35% ↑↑↑

Wright picked up an offer under the previous coaching staff, though his lead recruiter (J.C. Price) has remained consistent through the transition. He hasn't remained a hot prospect, though, even as some players from SE Pennsylvania have visited. He may well be considered a fringe guy at this point. Competition: Duke, Mississippi State, Penn State, West Virginia, others Timeline: Late Summer The shot: 2% ↓

Nukah was offered under the previous coaching staff, but his lead recruiter is JC Price, and that consistency has seen the recruitment continue. He visited Blacksburg in March, so the relationship is still existent... but he's a quiet guy whose recruitment mostly develops behind closed doors. It's tough to get a read on him beyond his affinity for Penn State, but the Hokies aren't pushing too hard at this point. Competition: Akron, Penn State, Temple, Tennessee Timeline: None yet The shot: 18% ↓

On the periphery

Linebacker

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 15 total. Commits: Aycen Stevens, Tavorian Copeland, Caleb Woodson 2023 Needs: 0-plus. The Hokies have landed three linebackers, but there's some positional flexibility here: Stevens has the size to grow into a DE or tight end, and Woodson is more of a hybrid player. But that lends flexibility to a group that is otherwise filled, and doesn't produce a need. If the staff identifies a player, there's room for him. If not, there's not a need to add a guy just to make up numbers. Changes: Removed Ta'Mere Robinson (Penn State). Moved Marcellius Pulliam to periphery.

Keys visited VT, Penn State, and Duke this Spring, and made official visits to UNC and Penn State in June. His planned trip to Blacksburg didn't come to fruition - rescheduled for the home-opening weekend of the football season - but if he's still uncommitted by the time the season rolls around, VT's chances will jump back up. For now, he's planning to make a commitment before that ever happens. Competition: North Carolina, Penn State (top three with VT) Timeline: Aug. 27 (tentative) The shot: 7% ↓

On the periphery

