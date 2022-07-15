Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard: Defense

Virginia Tech has a need for talented DBs in the 2023 class - and already has one in the fold. Who are the options to join him?

Defensive tackle

2022 Season: Eight scholarship, 10 total. 2023 Needs: 1-2. Some attrition from the freshman class (Braelin Moore moved to offensive line, Rashaud Pernell was released from his letter of intent and went to Liberty) means that there's a pair of seniors on a group that's already a little on the lean side (and one of the freshmen, Gunner Givens, has already been a bit of a positional nomad whose long-term future may also be on offense). Fixing the numbers and getting top-flight contributors may require the traditional recruiting process, the Juco ranks, and the Transfer Portal. Changes: Added Elijah Hughes (also on OL board). Removed Sydir Mitchell (Texas) from periphery Prospects:

Prospects

Hughes was offered after releasing his OL film (and after a Winter visit to VT). He took an official visit for the June 10 weekend, which solidified the Hokies' strong standing, but other Power-5 programs are now in the hunt, so the absolute chance drops - also because the Hokies have begun to fill up at the position group. He could also be a DT prospect. Competition: Duke, Maryland, Stanford (final four with VT) Timeline: None The shot: 35% ↓

The Hokies haven't offered many junior college prospects under the current coaching staff (and all but Davis with serious VT interest have come from Lackawanna C.C. in Pennsylvania). The South Carolina native could fill an immediate hole at DT, but the competition is fierce and he seems SEC-focused. Competition: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee (loose top four), Texas Tech, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 2% ↓

On the periphery

Zachary Dantzlerward

Defensive end

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 12 total. 2023 Needs: 1-2. The numbers here aren't terrible right now, but it's an upperclassman-heavy group, with four players in their final season of eligibility (with all the fluidity around the extra Covid year available for some of them). The Hokies have a pure pass-rusher in the fold, and building around him with rounded DEs would be wise. Changes: Removed Monteque Rhames (final seven without VT), Daevin Hobbs (final six without VT), Tyler Thompson (North Carolina). Removed Rico Walker (final 5 without VT) from periphery. Prospects:

Wright picked up an offer under the previous coaching staff, though his lead recruiter (J.C. Price) has remained consistent through the transition. He hasn't remained a hot prospect, though, even as some players from SE Pennsylvania have visited. He may well be considered a fringe guy at this point. Competition: Duke, Mississippi State, Penn State, West Virginia, others Timeline: Late Summer The shot: 3% ↔︎

Fontus has the longest-standing relationship with Rutgers, and there's no question that the Scarlet Knights are going to to everything they can to prove that they're the big dog in NYC. He's also taken visits to Penn State and Pitt (though the Nittany Lions have not offered), among others. The coaches haven't put super-human effort into convincing him to visit, so he's not much of a hot target at this time. Competition: Arizona, Boston College, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Wake Forest, West Virginia, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 4% ↔︎

Nukah was offered under the previous coaching staff, but his lead recruiter is JC Price, and that consistency has seen the recruitment continue. He visited Blacksburg in March, so the relationship is still existent... but he's a quiet guy whose recruitment mostly develops behind closed doors. It's tough to get a read on him beyond his affinity for Penn State. Competition: Akron, Penn State, Temple, Tennessee Timeline: None yet The shot: 20% ↓

On the periphery

Linebacker

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 15 total. 2023 Needs: 0-plus. The Hokies have landed three linebackers, but there's some positional flexibility here: Stevens has the size to grow into a DE or tight end, and Woodson is more of a hybrid player. But that lends flexibility to a group that is otherwise filled, and doesn't produce a need. If the staff identifies a player, there's room for him. If not, there's not a need to add a guy just to make up numbers. Changes: Removed Kevin O'Connor (Duke). Moved Arvell Reese to periphery. Removed Whit Weeks (LSU), Raylen Wilson (Georgia) from periphery

Robinson will announce a commitment today, and VT has a hat on the table. However, it does appear that in-state PSU will win out. If the upset occurs, that would be very nice. Competition: Miami, Penn State (final three) Timeline: Tonight The shot: 22% ↔︎

Keys visited VT, Penn State, and Duke this Spring, and made official visits to UNC and Penn State in June. His planned trip to Blacksburg didn't come to fruition - rescheduled for the home-opening weekend of the football season - but if he's still uncommitted by the time the season rolls around, VT's chances will jump back up. Competition: North Carolina, Penn State (loose top three with VT), Duke, several others Timeline: Hasn't officially narrowed, but plans to very soon The shot: 9% ↔︎

Virginia Tech has not prioritized Pulliam at all. While that may have changed if they hadn't done well with their top-priority linebackers earlier this week, it doesn't seem poised to at this stage. He's due to be dropped to the periphery in the next update. Competition: Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi State, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 1% ↓

On the periphery

Safety