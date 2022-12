The Hokies' class is lurching toward a conclusion. What movement has there been in the past month?

Quarterback

2022 Season: Four scholarship, five total. Commits: William Watson, Dyan Wittke, Brody Jones (PWO) 2023 Needs: 0. With Watson ini the fold (and transfer Kyron Drones also joining), the Hokies have filled their needs at QB. Changes: Watson committed. Brody Jones (PWO) committed. Removed Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame) from periphery.