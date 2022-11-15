The Hokies' class is lurching toward a conclusion. What movement has there been in the past month?

2022 Season: Four scholarship, five total.

Commits: Dyan Wittke

2023 Needs: 0+. Only three scholarship QBs have eligibility beyond this season, so at least one quarterback was a necessity. Now that Wittke is in the fold, the Hokies can either find the right prospect for a second QB in the class (likely a QB/Ath) or sit tight with their guy.

Changes: Added William Watson (Nebraska commit visited). Added Kenny Minchey (decommitted from Pitt) to periphery. Added Eli Foutz, Jackson Sigler (visited) to periphery. Removed Earl Woods (Jacksonville State) from periphery.