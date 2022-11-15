Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard
The Hokies' class is lurching toward a conclusion. What movement has there been in the past month?
Quarterback
2022 Season: Four scholarship, five total.
Commits: Dyan Wittke
2023 Needs: 0+. Only three scholarship QBs have eligibility beyond this season, so at least one quarterback was a necessity. Now that Wittke is in the fold, the Hokies can either find the right prospect for a second QB in the class (likely a QB/Ath) or sit tight with their guy.
Changes: Added William Watson (Nebraska commit visited). Added Kenny Minchey (decommitted from Pitt) to periphery. Added Eli Foutz, Jackson Sigler (visited) to periphery. Removed Earl Woods (Jacksonville State) from periphery.
Watson is a Nebraska commit, but Virginia Tech makes at least as much geographic sense as heading to the Great Plains, and the Huskers' coaching change has seen him reevaluate his options. Watson took an official visit for the Miami game, but has opted to remain silent about the long-term of his process in the time since. That the Hokies are not exactly lighting it up probably makes comparisons to the Huskers less impressive than they'd have been at the time of his visit.
Competition: Nebraska (committed), Boston College, others
Timeline: Currently committed elsewhere
The shot: 15%
On the periphery... Amari Odom, Wesley Thompson, Kevin Barton, Eli Foutz, Brody Jones, Jackson Sigler, Kenny Minchey
Running back
