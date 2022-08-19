Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard

Virginia Tech's class is beginning to fill up. Who are the remaining targets moving forward?

Quarterback

2022 Season: Four scholarship, five total. Commits: Dyan Wittke 2023 Needs: 0+. Only three scholarship QBs have eligibility beyond this season, so at least one quarterback was a necessity. Now that Wittke is in the fold, the Hokies can either find the right prospect for a second QB in the class (likely a QB/Ath) or sit tight with their guy. Changes: Removed Chris Parson (Mississippi State), Colin Houck (Mississippi State baseball). Removed Kasen Weisman (Kansas), Nathan Greek (no contact with new staff) from periphery

Running back

2022 season: Six scholarship, six total. Commits: Tralon Mitchell 2023 needs: 1 scholarship needs. We don't have proven production from many of the young players, but there's a ton of young depth here. Unless there's serious attrition and a need to make up numbers, the coaches can hold out for top-notch prospects. Changes: Removed Sam Singleton (Florida State), Malcolm Brown (not a VT target for new staff), Jaylen Johnson (not a target for new staff) from periphery Prospects:

Robinson had planned to make his college commitment in June, with Boston College almost certainly the beneficiary. However, the other finalists (Georgia Tech and VT) successfully pushed him to delay just a bit. VT is full-steam ahead on him as the top target right now, which should make a come-from-behind victory possible depending on timing. He plans to make a preseason decision without a return to any of his favorites, however. Competition: Boston College, Georgia Tech (finalists) Timeline: Any time now The shot: 32% ↔︎

Roche was offered during the Hokie coaching staff's late-January cruise through the Baltimore area. Although he's a high school quarterback, his longer-term future is as a slot receiver (and he has participated in camps at that position in the past) or running back. He visited Blacksburg in early April, but he may not be as much a priority as initially expected. With athlete target Carmelo Taylor off the board, there may be a second push here. Competition: Maryland, NC State, Old Dominion, Pitt, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 10% ↑

Wide receiver

2022 Season: Nine scholarship, 19 total. Commits: Marcell Baylor, Takye Heath 2023 Needs: 1. Offseason attrition hit this position hard, through a combination of "good" attrition (an NFL decision for Tre Turner, freshman DJ Sims leaving the game because he didn't see a path to the field but remaining in Blacksburg), and some "bad" (leading receiver Tayvion Robinson transferring to Kentucky). The Hokies have a pair of commitments (though Krystian Williams could also end up here - he's on the safety board). Changes: Removed Micah Mays (Wake Forest). Moved Carmelo Taylor (Penn State) to periphery. Removed Takare Lipscomb (Arkansas State) from periphery

Redmond has been one of the Hokies' consistent targets across multiple coaching staffs, and he made his first visit to Blacksburg for a spring practice on March 26. He hasn't seemed to maintain that fervor about the Orange and Maroon, though given the Hokies' options to fill their needs, could get another push. Competition: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee (soft top five), several others Timeline: Pushing back from a hoped-for Summer decision The shot: 8% ↓

Billups saw Blacksburg during junior days in the Winter, and that helped the Hokies make his top eight when he narrowed his list. However, he took official visits to Michigan State and North Carolina, and not yet Virginia Tech. Convincing him to use the late-July window to return to Blacksburg before his August decision will be crucial. Competition: Michigan State, North Carolina (final three with VT). Timeline: Aug. 24 The shot: 25% ↓

Combs is a holdover target from the previous coaching staff, but the Hokies have made it clear to him that he's still on the board. Despite not visiting Blacksburg yet, he holds the Hokies in a top 10 at this stage. It does seem like that may be a bit more of a "thanks for your interest" than a legit sign that they'll be seriously considered, though. Competition: Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, West Virginia (top 10 with VT) Timeline: After visits The shot: 5% ↓

Tight end

2022 Season: Five scholarship, eight total Commits: None 2023 needs: 0-1 scholarship needs. The staff looks poised to pass on the position more out of a dearth of good options (and with several true-freshman options to paper over the gap) than a lack of desire to land a TE. If good players arrive, that could very much change. Changes: Added Ibrahim Barry to periphery

Offensive line

2022 Season: 14 scholarship, 21 total Commits: Layth Ghannam, Hannes Hammer, Lance Williams, Gabriel Arena 2023 Needs: 0-2. Plenty of numbers here after the Hokies added Braelin Moore from the defensive side of the ball (where he spent the Spring before his true freshman year), and with four pledges to replace just two guys with senior eligibility. Of course, that those two guys are sixth-year players means that VT has more opportunity than expected to redshirt younger guys, too. Nonetheless, the position group still needs to be remade in the image of Joe Rudolph. Changes: None.

The Hokies have tried to carry over the coaching staff's Lackawanna C.C. connections from the time many of the members of the coaching staff spent at Penn State. While it hasn't paid off yet, Philippe is a player that VT is ahead of the curve on, and they're selling him on the specific need they have for a player just like him. South Carolina seems to have surged ahead for now, but VT will remain in the mix. Competition: Florida State, South Carolina, several mid-majors Timeline: January enrollee The shot: 28% ↓

Defensive tackle

2022 Season: Eight scholarship, 10 total. Commits: None 2023 Needs: 1-plus. Fixing the numbers and getting top-flight contributors may require the traditional recruiting process, the Juco ranks, and the Transfer Portal. Recent DE commit Ishmael Findlayter may eventually grow into this position, but there's still plenty of need for help - and not that many realistic options. Changes: None. Prospects:

Hughes was offered after releasing his OL film (and after a Winter visit to VT). He took an official visit for the June 10 weekend, which solidified the Hokies' strong standing, but other Power-5 programs are now in the hunt, and he seems to be preoccupied with the academics of Stanford in a way that could hamper the Hokies' ultimate shot. Competition: Duke, Maryland, Stanford (final four with VT) Timeline: None The shot: 28% ↓

On the periphery... Elijah Davis, Marquis Vincent, Zachary Dantzlerward

Defensive end

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 12 total. Commits: Jason Abbey, Ishmael Findlayter 2023 Needs: 1-plus. The numbers here aren't terrible right now, but it's an upperclassman-heavy group, with four players in their final season of eligibility (with all the fluidity around the extra Covid year available for some of them). The Hokies have a pure pass-rusher in the fold, and Findlayter could stick at DE or grow into a tackle. Linebacker commit Aycen Stevens could end up here in the long run, too. Changes: Ishmael Findlayter committed. Prospects:

Gooden had eliminated VT from contention in January, but a renewed push after the coaching change and a visit in June have the Orange and Maroon right back in the mix. Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers are the other finalists. He pushed back from a planned summer commitment - which was good for the Hokies, since his date had been set for the heels of a Maryland visit - and may take his time squaring away off-field stuff before making the call. Competition: Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers (final four with VT) Timeline: Indefinitely postponed The shot: 29% ↓

Wright picked up an offer under the previous coaching staff, though his lead recruiter (J.C. Price) has remained consistent through the transition. He hasn't remained a hot prospect, though, even as some players from SE Pennsylvania have visited. He may well be considered a fringe guy at this point. Competition: Duke, Mississippi State, Penn State, West Virginia, others Timeline: Late Summer The shot: 3% ↔︎

Nukah was offered under the previous coaching staff, but his lead recruiter is JC Price, and that consistency has seen the recruitment continue. He visited Blacksburg in March, so the relationship is still existent... but he's a quiet guy whose recruitment mostly develops behind closed doors. It's tough to get a read on him beyond his affinity for Penn State, but the Hokies aren't pushing too hard at this point. Competition: Akron, Penn State, Temple, Tennessee Timeline: None yet The shot: 12% ↓

Linebacker

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 15 total. Commits: Aycen Stevens, Tavorian Copeland, Caleb Woodson 2023 Needs: 0-plus. The Hokies have landed three linebackers, but there's some positional flexibility here: Stevens has the size to grow into a DE or tight end, and Woodson is more of a hybrid player. But that lends flexibility to a group that is otherwise filled, and doesn't produce a need. If the staff identifies a player, there's room for him. If not, there's not a need to add a guy just to make up numbers. Changes: Removed Cahari Haynes (Appalachian State), Arvell Reese (Ohio State), Marcellius Pulliam (final eight with no VT) from periphery.

Keys visited VT, Penn State, and Duke this Spring, and made official visits to UNC and Penn State in June. His planned trip to Blacksburg didn't come to fruition - rescheduled for the home-opening weekend of the football season - so if he's still uncommitted by the time the season rolls around, VT's chances will jump back up. For now, he's planning to make a commitment before that ever happens. Competition: North Carolina, Penn State (top three with VT) Timeline: Aug. 27 (tentative) The shot: 5% ↓

Safety