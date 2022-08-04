Virginia Tech Hokies 2023 hotboard

Virginia Tech's defensive class is beginning to fill up. Who are the remaining targets moving forward?

Quarterback

2022 Season: Four scholarship, five total. Commits: Dyan Wittke 2023 Needs: 0+. Only three scholarship QBs have eligibility beyond this season, so at least one quarterback was a necessity. Now that Wittke is in the fold, the Hokies can either find the right prospect for a second QB in the class (likely a QB/Ath) or sit tight with their guy. Changes: Removed Mason Cumbie (Buffalo) from periphery Prospects:

Parson had an offer from the previous Virginia Tech staff, but his offer was reaffirmed by the new group just a couple days before he pulled back from a commitment to Florida State. There's new life here, but the reason he decommitted from Florida State - a discomfort with the Noles' apparent desire to take a second QB in the class - probably doesn't bode well for a Hokies team that already has Wittke in the fold. Mississippi State is trending after a weekend visit to Starkville. Competition: Florida State (former commit), Iowa, Louisville, Mississippi State, several others Timeline: Possibly before the season The shot: 5% ↓

Houck planned to take an unofficial visit to Blacksburg this Summer, but it didn't come to fruition. He's also a high-level baseball prospect, and certainly the Hokies' rise in that sport has piqued his interest as a potential two-sport guy. However, there's extremely little buzz here. He's close to being a periphery-only option here. Competition: ECU, Georgia (baseball), Georgia Tech Timeline: Taking his time The shot: 4% ↓

On the periphery

Running back

2022 season: Six scholarship, six total. Commits: Tralon Mitchell 2023 needs: 1 scholarship needs. We don't have proven production from many of the young players, but there's a ton of young depth here. Unless there's serious attrition and a need to make up numbers, the coaches can hold out for top-notch prospects. Changes: Removed Ike Daniels (Syracuse) from periphery Prospects:

Robinson had planned to make his college commitment in June, with Boston College almost certainly the beneficiary. However, the other finalists (Georgia Tech and VT) successfully pushed him to delay just a bit. VT is full-steam ahead on him as the top target right now, which should make a come-from-behind victory possible depending on timing. He plans to make a preseason decision without a return to any of his favorites, however. Competition: Boston College, Georgia Tech (finalists) Timeline: Any time now The shot: 32% ↑

Roche was offered during the Hokie coaching staff's late-January cruise through the Baltimore area. Although he's a high school quarterback, his longer-term future is as a slot receiver (and he has participated in camps at that position in the past) or running back. He visited Blacksburg in early April, but he may not be as much a priority as initially expected. Competition: Maryland, NC State, Old Dominion, Pitt, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 9% ↓

On the periphery

Wide receiver

2022 Season: Nine scholarship, 19 total. Commits: Marcell Baylor, Takye Heath 2023 Needs: 1. Offseason attrition hit this position hard, through a combination of "good" attrition (an NFL decision for Tre Turner, freshman DJ Sims leaving the game because he didn't see a path to the field but remaining in Blacksburg), and some "bad" (leading receiver Tayvion Robinson transferring to Kentucky). The Hokies have a pair of commitments (though Krystian Williams could also end up here - he's on the safety board). Changes: Promoted Micah Mays (VT in final five) form periphery. Removed Zeke Wimbush (Charlotte), Kameron Phillips (reclassified to 2024) from periphery

Redmond has been one of the Hokies' consistent targets across multiple coaching staffs, and he made his first visit to Blacksburg for a spring practice on March 26. He hasn't seemed to maintain that fervor about the Orange and Maroon, though depending on needs, could get another push. Competition: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee (soft top five), several others Timeline: Pushing back from a hoped-for Summer decision The shot: 9% ↓

Billups saw Blacksburg during junior days in the Winter, and that helped the Hokies make his top eight when he narrowed his list. However, he took official visits to Michigan State and North Carolina, and not yet Virginia Tech. Convincing him to use the late-July window to return to Blacksburg before his August decision will be crucial. Competition: Michigan State, North Carolina (final three with VT). Timeline: Aug. 24 The shot: 30% ↔︎

Combs is a holdover target from the previous coaching staff, but the Hokies have made it clear to him that he's still a priority. Despite not visiting Blacksburg yet, he holds the Hokies in a top 10 at this stage. It does seem like that may be a bit more of a "thanks for your interest" than a legit sign that they'll be seriously considered, though. Competition: Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, West Virginia (top 10 with VT) Timeline: After visits The shot: 6% ↓

Mays picked up a Hokie offer in mid-July, and surprisingly move VT into serious contention. However, he only took official visits to two of his options - Iowa State and Wake Forest - and seems to have mostly focused on that duo. He plans to make a pledge this weekend, which should mean the Hokies never have a serious shot. Competition: Iowa State, NC State, Penn State, Wake Forest (loose final five with VT) Timeline: Aug. 7 The shot: 10% ↑

Taylor quietly took an official visit to Blacksburg the June 17 weekend, and also made it to Penn State and South Carolina (Maryland and West Virginia are his other finalists). He has pushed back a commitment - likely to South Carolina - a couple of times now, and it's unclear exactly what the plan will be going forward. If he takes more visits, VT could benefit. Competition: Penn State, South Carolina (officials), Maryland, West Virginia (other finalists) Timeline: Back up in the air The shot: 31% ↔︎

On the periphery

Tight end

2022 Season: Five scholarship, eight total Commits: None 2023 needs: 0-1 scholarship needs. The staff looks poised to pass on the position more out of a dearth of good options (and with several true-freshman options to paper over the gap) than a lack of desire to land a TE. If good players arrive, that could very much change. Changes: None.

On the periphery

Offensive line

2022 Season: 14 scholarship, 21 total Commits: Layth Ghannam, Hannes Hammer, Lance Williams, Gabriel Arena 2023 Needs: 0-2. Plenty of numbers here after the Hokies added Braelin Moore from the defensive side of the ball (where he spent the Spring before his true freshman year), and with four pledges to replace just two guys with senior eligibility. Of course, that those two guys are sixth-year players means that VT has more opportunity than expected to redshirt younger guys, too. Nonetheless, the position group still needs to be remade in the image of Joe Rudolph. Changes: Removed Evan Link (Michigan), Austin Barrett (Indiana), Tyler Jeffries (Indiana).

The Hokies have tried to carry over the coaching staff's Lackawanna C.C. connections from the time many of the members of the coaching staff spent at Penn State. While it hasn't paid off yet, Philippe is a player that VT is ahead of the curve on, and they're selling him on the specific need they have for a player just like him. Competition: Florida State, South Carolina, several mid-majors Timeline: January enrollee The shot: 31% ↓

On the periphery

Defensive tackle

2022 Season: Eight scholarship, 10 total. Commits: None 2023 Needs: 1-2. Some attrition from the freshman class (Braelin Moore moved to offensive line, Rashaud Pernell was released from his letter of intent and went to Liberty) means that there's a pair of seniors on a group that's already a little on the lean side (and one of the freshmen, Gunner Givens, has already been a bit of a positional nomad whose long-term future may also be on offense). Fixing the numbers and getting top-flight contributors may require the traditional recruiting process, the Juco ranks, and the Transfer Portal. Changes: None. Prospects:

Hughes was offered after releasing his OL film (and after a Winter visit to VT). He took an official visit for the June 10 weekend, which solidified the Hokies' strong standing, but other Power-5 programs are now in the hunt, and he seems to be preoccupied with the academics of Stanford in a way that could hamper the Hokies' ultimate shot. Competition: Duke, Maryland, Stanford (final four with VT) Timeline: None The shot: 29% ↓

On the periphery

Zachary Dantzlerward, Elijah Davis, Marquis Vincent

Defensive end

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 12 total. Commits: Jason Abbey 2023 Needs: 1-2. The numbers here aren't terrible right now, but it's an upperclassman-heavy group, with four players in their final season of eligibility (with all the fluidity around the extra Covid year available for some of them). The Hokies have a pure pass-rusher in the fold, and building around him with rounded DEs would be wise. Linebacker commit Aycen Stevens could end up here in the long run, too. Changes: Added Ishmael Findlayter (new offer). Added Jailen Ruth (visited) to periphery. Prospects:

Gooden had eliminated VT from contention in January, but a renewed push after the coaching change and a visit in June have the Orange and Maroon right back in the mix. Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers are the other finalists. He's pushed back from a planned commitment this week, but he took an official to Maryland rather than stopping in Blacksburg this week, so the trendline is back downward. Competition: Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers (final four with VT) Timeline: Aug. 9 The shot: 29% ↓

Wright picked up an offer under the previous coaching staff, though his lead recruiter (J.C. Price) has remained consistent through the transition. He hasn't remained a hot prospect, though, even as some players from SE Pennsylvania have visited. He may well be considered a fringe guy at this point. Competition: Duke, Mississippi State, Penn State, West Virginia, others Timeline: Late Summer The shot: 2% ↔︎

Nukah was offered under the previous coaching staff, but his lead recruiter is JC Price, and that consistency has seen the recruitment continue. He visited Blacksburg in March, so the relationship is still existent... but he's a quiet guy whose recruitment mostly develops behind closed doors. It's tough to get a read on him beyond his affinity for Penn State, but the Hokies aren't pushing too hard at this point. Competition: Akron, Penn State, Temple, Tennessee Timeline: None yet The shot: 13% ↓

Findlayter's relationship with Brent Pry dates back to the Head Hokie's time as the defensive coordinator at Penn State. He visited and was offered over the weekend, and the Hokies are trending very positively here. Competition: Arizona State, Vanderbilt, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 35%

On the periphery

Linebacker

2022 Season: 10 scholarship, 15 total. Commits: Aycen Stevens, Tavorian Copeland, Caleb Woodson 2023 Needs: 0-plus. The Hokies have landed three linebackers, but there's some positional flexibility here: Stevens has the size to grow into a DE or tight end, and Woodson is more of a hybrid player. But that lends flexibility to a group that is otherwise filled, and doesn't produce a need. If the staff identifies a player, there's room for him. If not, there's not a need to add a guy just to make up numbers. Changes: None

Keys visited VT, Penn State, and Duke this Spring, and made official visits to UNC and Penn State in June. His planned trip to Blacksburg didn't come to fruition - rescheduled for the home-opening weekend of the football season - so if he's still uncommitted by the time the season rolls around, VT's chances will jump back up. For now, he's planning to make a commitment before that ever happens. Competition: North Carolina, Penn State (top three with VT) Timeline: Aug. 27 (tentative) The shot: 6% ↓

On the periphery

Safety