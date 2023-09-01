It started on an ignominious note, with a bad snap on a field goal and some bad game-management leading to a loss to Old Dominion. The snaps got better, the game management - and the team - didn't really.

The first year of the Brent Pry era did not go the way anyone in Blacksburg had dreamed of.

At the end of the day, it was the worst season since 1992, when Brent Pry was still three years away from joining the Hokies' staff as a graduate assistant.

There's a wide range of explanations and/or excuses available. The previous coaching staff left the roster in a rough state, silly mistakes in game management meant the Hokies were 1-4 in one-score games, the offensive structure was not conducive to first year success.

At the end of the day, the coaches and players simply didn't get the job done in 2022. That's water under the bridge, though, and the question we now face is whether the problems that plagued last year's team will recur this Fall. Is Grant Wells the guy who averaged a passer rating around 140 over two years at Marshall, or the one who achieved a meager 117 mark last year? Can a bad offensive line get better despite losing three starters? If the offense doesn't do a better job controlling the ball, can the defense avoid late-game fading?

The bright side is that it's reasonable to answer most of those questions in the affirmative (uh, check back later on the offensive line), almost to the extent that it's unreasonable to expect less than massive improvement. We're a year into systems in all three phases of the game. There has been a massive talent upgrade at wide receiver, and at least before the season kicks off, much less of an injury problem than a year ago. The Transfer Portal and a solid 2023 recruiting class combine to mean that there is good depth! Pry has stepped back from calling the defensive plays in order to put more focus on the game management duties of being a head coach. In a way - a year too late, maybe - he has finally become a head coach more so than a defensive coordinator who happens to have the big whistle.

But is all that enough? It takes more than a couple good breaks to go from 3-8 to the postseason, much less the top of the ACC. Even if this was more like a 5-6 team plagued by bad luck than the 3-8 that shows in the record book, there's a leap of faith necessary to believe that everything that went wrong will go right. That one of the worst offenses in Power-5 can make enough strides to become above-average.

Beginning with an Old Dominion team that crashed the inaugural Pry Party, running through a pair of Big Ten teams, and visiting a Marshall squad that was a Summer favorite over the Hokies. Traversing an ACC slate that skips Clemson but includes a Florida State team that is projected to contend with the Tigers at the top of the league. Pitt, Wake, Syracuse, Louisville, Boston College, NC State. Finishing with a Virginia team that the Hokies missed for the first time since 1969.

Are there six wins? Even seven? Perhaps. If there are five or fewer though, a second year without the postseason can have snowball effects on recruiting, and - fair or not - start to imbue some rust on what looks like a promising coaching staff.

The Hokies know the question, and only they have control over the answer: Just win.