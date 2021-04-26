HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Offensive line

In the fold: 2, Johnny Dickson and Braelin Moore

Needs and notes: 2-3. The Hokies have added a second interior guy in Texan Johnny Dickson (who was born in the 757 when his parents were based there), and that gives plenty of flexibility going forward. There's certainly a desire to add a couple tackles, and there's plenty of room for a fifth lineman if the staff can identify and land the right guy.

Changes: Dickson committed. Added Trevon McAlpine, Alessandro Lorenzetti (new offers). Moved Elijah Pritchett to periphery. Removed Tristan Wilson (committed to Missouri).

Targets: