HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Offensive line

In the fold: 1, Braelin Moore.

Needs and notes: 3-4. the staff was unable to fill the Class of 2021 with an adequate number of offensive linemen given the needs, making it the most crucial position in 2022. Braelin Moore is a good start, but at least two more tackles and one more interior linemen (and like even more than that) will be needed.

Changes: Braelin Moore committed. Added Carson Hinzman, Elijah Pritchett, Austin Firestone, Tristan Wilson, Maurice Clipper, Gilles Tchio, and Lavon Johnson (new offers). Removed Taj White (Rutgers), Dayne Shor and Qaeshon Sapp, Grant Bingham (VT not among finalists), Andrew Chamblee and Kiyaunta Goodwin (both from periphery after not including VT in narrowed lists)

Targets: