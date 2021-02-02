HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Offensive line

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Offensive line
Although the Class of 2021 is not complete on the offensive line, the Hokies are also looking ahead to 2022. See the top targets here.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Offensive line
In the fold: 0
Needs and notes: 3-4. The staff still needs to close on a Class of 2021 offensive tackle, and if they get the job done in that department, the need is not as great here. However, three per year is likely a minimum, with a fourth in years that there aren't any surefire stars.
Changes: Added Patrick Kutas, Cason Henry, Braelin Moore, Jake Maikkula (new offers). Removed Jacob Sexton (top five without VT). Moved Kiyaunta Goodwin, Fisher Anderson, Aamil Wagner, Andrew Chamblee to periphery
Targets:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news