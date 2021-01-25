 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Offensive backfield
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 08:26:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Offensive backfield

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's Class of 2021 is merely looking for the finishing touches, so it's on to the Class of 2022. Who are the top targets?

Not a premium subscriber? Join HokieHaven.com today and get a discounted membership and a $75 Nike gift card for Hokies gear! Click here for details.

Quarterback

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}