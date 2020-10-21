 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 16:09:24 -0500') }} football

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With the linebacker group pretty much squared away in the Class of 2021, it's on to the next for the Hokies' coaching staff.

Who are the top targets? Let's take a look - and see the latest in each recruitment.

Linebacker

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 1-2. Keshon Artis seems ready to step into Rayshard Ashby's shoes, and the Hokies have some young talent that has a bit of time to develop. However, landing a top-end guy and a developmental prospect seems like the minimum

Offered, but not on the board: Jalon Walker (top 10 with no VT), Keon Wylie (top 11 with no VT), Anthony Johnson (top five with no VT)

Targets:

{{ article.author_name }}