 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive line
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive line

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies have addressed most of their DL needs in the near future with a combination of recruiting and Transfer Portal.

But there's still a need to keep the pipeline flowing into the future. Here's a look at the current 2022 board.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Defensive tackle

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 1-2. With Da'Shawn Crawford taking advantage of the eligibility freeze and the Hokies adding Clemson transfer Jordan Williams, the need here is less urgent. The coaching staff can use underclassmen a little more sparingly and potentially preserve some redshirts. That means the future numbers aren't as dire as they might have otherwise looked.

Changes: Added Trevon McAlpine, Bishop Thomas (new offer). Moved Tre Emory to periphery.

Targets:

