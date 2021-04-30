HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive line

Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The Hokies have addressed most of their DL needs in the near future with a combination of recruiting and Transfer Portal.
But there's still a need to keep the pipeline flowing into the future. Here's a look at the current 2022 board.
Defensive tackle
In the fold: 0
Needs and notes: 1-2. With Da'Shawn Crawford taking advantage of the eligibility freeze and the Hokies adding Clemson transfer Jordan Williams, the need here is less urgent. The coaching staff can use underclassmen a little more sparingly and potentially preserve some redshirts. That means the future numbers aren't as dire as they might have otherwise looked.
Changes: Added Trevon McAlpine, Bishop Thomas (new offer). Moved Tre Emory to periphery.
Targets:
