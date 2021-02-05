 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive line
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-05 09:58:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive line

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies have addressed most of their DL needs in the near future with a combination of recruiting and Transfer Portal.

But there's still a need to keep the pipeline flowing into the future. Here's a look at the current 2022 board.

Defensive tackle

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 1-2. With Da'Shawn Crawford taking advantage of the eligibility freeze and the Hokies adding Clemson transfer Jordan Williams, the need here is less urgent. The coaching staff can use underclassmen a little more sparingly and potentially preserve some redshirts. That means the future numbers aren't as dire as they might have otherwise looked.

Changes: Removed Marquis Gracial (top eight with no VT), Justin Jenkins (final five with no VT)

Targets:

{{ article.author_name }}