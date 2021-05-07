 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive back
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 08:32:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive back

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Next recruiting cycle will be another important one for the secondary. Who are the Hokies pursuing?

Take a look at the recruiting hotboard here.

Safety

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 1-2. With the Hokies' 2021 recruiting class in the fold, there are plenty of versatile defensive backs lessening the need at both primary positions. There will never be a time to pass completely on a class, but the staff can be selective here.

Changes: Removed Daylen Everette (final five with no VT), Jaylen Lewis (top 10 with no VT), Elijah Davis (committed to USF).

