HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Athlete

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Athlete
The final piece of the 2022 hotboard blitz, we take a look at the athletes. In subsequent weeks, these players will be incorporated into their future positions' boards.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Athlete
In the fold: 0
Needs and notes: N/A. The needs for the athlete position are based upon where those prospects will eventually end up playing. They're position-specific to other spots on the field.
Offered, but not on the board: Ken Talley (Penn State), Amari Clark (Maryland), Nolan Ziegler (Notre Dame), Keon Sabb (final 10 with no VT), Malaki Starks (final three with no VT)
Targets:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news