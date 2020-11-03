 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Athlete
Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Athlete

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

The final piece of the 2022 hotboard blitz, we take a look at the athletes. In subsequent weeks, these players will be incorporated into their future positions' boards.

Athlete

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: N/A. The needs for the athlete position are based upon where those prospects will eventually end up playing. They're position-specific to other spots on the field.

Offered, but not on the board: Ken Talley (Penn State), Amari Clark (Maryland), Nolan Ziegler (Notre Dame), Keon Sabb (final 10 with no VT), Malaki Starks (final three with no VT)

Targets:

{{ article.author_name }}