Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard

The Hokies have added a new commit! Plus, there's movement at the WR position, and much more in the 2022 recruiting world.

Needs and notes: 0. With two signal-callers in the fold, the Hokies are essentially done here. They'll keep lines of communication open, in case they lose either of their commits down the road or the need changes. However, at this point everyone other than the two players in the fold is a periphery player.

Changes: Removed Devin Kargman (not an active recruit), MJ Stroud (Georgia Southern) from periphery

Targets: None