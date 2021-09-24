Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard

Virginia Tech's 2022 class has seen some growth - and a contraction - since last update. The latest here on what's next.

Quarterback

In the fold: 2, Devin Farrell and Alex Orji

Needs and notes: 0. With two signal-callers in the fold, the Hokies are essentially done here. They'll keep lines of communication open, in case they lose either of their commits down the road or the need changes. However, at this point everyone other than the two players in the fold is a periphery player. Changes: None Targets: None

Running back

In the fold: 2, Ramon Brown and Bryce Duke

Needs and notes: 0. The coaches love to load up at this position, and the fact that Duke has some positional versatility (he is a talented pass-catching RB and can move into the slot, as well) means there's a possibility that he and Brown end up with another future teammate come Signing Day. Changes: None Targets: None

On the periphery: None

Wide receiver