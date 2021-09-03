Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard

Virginia Tech's 2022 class has seen some growth - and a contraction - since last update. The latest here on what's next.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Quarterback

In the fold: 2, Devin Farrell and Alex Orji

Needs and notes: 0. With two signal-callers in the fold, the Hokies are essentially done here. They'll keep lines of communication open, in case they lose either of their commits down the road or the need changes. However, at this point everyone other than the two players in the fold is a periphery player. Changes: Removed J.C. French from periphery (final two with decision soon) Targets: None

Running back

In the fold: 2, Ramon Brown and Bryce Duke

Needs and notes: 0. The coaches love to load up at this position, and the fact that Duke has some positional versatility (he is a talented pass-catching RB and can move into the slot, as well) means there's a possibility that he and Brown end up with another future teammate come Signing Day. Changes: Major Everhartfrom periphery (VT outside finalists) Targets:

On the periphery: None

Wide receiver

In the fold: 2, Tucker Holloway and Daequan Wright

Needs and notes: 0-2. Depending on how you classify the final positions of some players (including Duke), The Hokies could either be completely done or have a reasonably strong need. Changes: Removed Cooper Barkate (Harvard), Quan Lee (UCF) from periphery. Targets:

Virginia Tech is in the top 10 and Key is taking his time. That's the good news. The bad news? He's already taken three official visits, has a number of trips scheduled to some of his other favorites, and makes very little mention of Virginia Tech. Since there's a long runway VT can stay in the mix here, but it seems like an uphill battle at-best. Kentucky and recent entrant Michigan appear to have a big lead. Competition: Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin (final 10 with VT) Timeline: Will take his time The shot: 5% ↔︎

Winton took an official visit to Blacksburg the June 18 weekend. However, the way Virginia Tech's class has played out, there's a possibility his opportunity to grab a slot in the class is very slim. West Virginia appears to have the upper hand, but he's hoping to make a gameday visit to VT this Fall. Competition: Mississippi State, West Virginia (loose top three with VT), several others Timeline: Aug, 8 The shot: 24% ↓

Pope is a multi-positional athlete, but the Hokies represent one of the schools whose first choice for him is at receiver and Hokies position coach Jafar Williams is the one who he's been in contact with. Pope's offers mostly come from programs closer to home, but he's very open about being willing to go anywhere for his college ball (even proactively reaching out to some Pac-12 programs). VT is not among those pursuing most aggressively for now. Competition: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, others Timeline: After some visits The shot: 8% ↓

Virginia Tech was second to offer Evett, but the school that beat the Hokies to the punch - South Carolina - is a childhood favorite, despite the fact that he hails from an area far more Clemson-adjacent. The Cocks are continuing to show the most interest, and have to be considered the favorite, but the Hokies will have a chance if they push. At this point, they're not doing that. Competition: Coastal Carolina, South Carolina, Wake Forest Timeline: None yet The shot: 9% ↔︎

Haughton attends one of the state's power programs, participating in the strong Richmond-area private school league. There's good follow-through here, so the early identification of Haughton should help. VT is in his final seven, but only Penn State and UVa hosted him during the open period in June. Fall visits could be key here, though Blacksburg has not yet been officially mentioned as a destination. Competition: Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, and UVa (final seven with VT) Timeline: Will take his time The shot: 14% ↓

Tight end

In the fold: 2, Harrison Saint Germain and Matthew Hoffman Needs and notes: 0. With two tight ends in the Class of 2021, and now two in 2022, the staff's needs are filled. Other players will remain in contact with the staff, but won't get vigorous pursuit unless needs change. Changes: None. Targets:

Howell has visited Virginia Tech multiple times (including for the first camp of the Summer when he earned his offer), so he's very serious about VT, despite the filled-out tight end room in this class. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how current commits' positions play out, and if there's room for another TE. His other scholarship options are largely mid-major, so VT may be able to sell a PWO spot and a chance at Power-5 ball if it comes to that. Competition: Charlotte, Mississippi State, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 20% ↔︎

On the periphery: Trent McGaughey

Offensive line

Needs and notes: 0+. VT has made up for its numbers deficit with a six-man group so far. Any additional commitments would likely have to be top-end guys to add ceiling, not floor, to the group. Changes: None Targets:

The Hokies were the first in the door for Tchio, and he visited along with teammates in mid-June. However, he could be a casualty of the numbers game if the Hokies don't have room for multiple additional linemen. Competition: Buffalo, Marshall, Maryland, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 18% ↓

Nolan is a talented player with a big body that could fit in on either side of the ball in the long run. There's plenty of time to go in Nolan's recruitment, but does VT feel a need for more players whose height limits them to likely playing on the interior at the next level? Competition: East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, West Virginia Timeline: None yet The shot: 10% ↔︎

Virginia Tech remains the only Power-5 program on Sweigart's offer list, but he's been in long contact with Clemson, and took a visit to NC State last January. The Hokies have ramped up recruiting in the Palmetto State in recent years, with some success. He had planned to make a trip to Blacksburg this Summer, but it didn't happen, which obviously reduces the likelihood he stays on the staff's mind. Competition: East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, Tulane Timeline: None yet The shot: 8% ↓

On the periphery: Grayson Morgan

Defensive tackle

In the fold: 3, Lemar Law, D'Andre Martin, and Rashaud Pernell Needs and notes: 0+. None of the commits has been a DT through-and-through - Pernell in particular can play as an end, while the other two have grown into DTs but don't have tons of experience just yet - and the Hokies may be well-served to find a big space-eating type. However, this position is no longer dire with the commitments now in the fold. Changes: None Targets:

Virginia Tech has found plenty of success at Shelby (N.C.) High, with Dax Hollifield an important contributor at LB, and his younger brother Jack an early enrollee for 2021. Those connections are important, but players from Shelby are willing to go all over the region, and Hopper is not well-traveled yet. He's also been extremely quiet on the trail in recent months, so it's impossible to adjust the percentage chance too much. Competition: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, NC State, others Timeline: Needs the opportunity to take some visits first The shot: 10% ↓

Hutson named his final eight in April, and the Hokies are a prominent name right out front. The question is whether the Orange and Maroon want to put in the effort to land him - which is a legitimate question when the majority of his other remaining suitors are mid-major programs. The Hokies have filled out the DT room nicely, so it may not happen for the former 757 prospect. Competition: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, and Toledo (final eight with VT) Timeline: Likely making a preseason decision The shot: 10% ↓

Madison, who is back in Richmond area after residing in Georgia the past year-plus, took an official visit to Blacksburg the first weekend of June, and it seemed to go very well. However, he also planned trips to UCF, Minnesota, and Pitt, so the Hokies did not immediately become a lock. After those trips, only the Bulldogs and Knights remain as competition. VT is likely the favorite, IF the staff evaluates that there's still room for him. Competition: Mississippi State, UCF (final 3 with VT) Timeline: Early September The shot: 30% ↔︎

Virginia Tech was the first Power-5 offer for a prospect from NE Pennsylvania. Philly native Jafar Williams is his primary recruiter, and has been able to build a pretty good rapport with players from eastern PA. The question will be how well VT continues to keep up the heat - especially now that the competition has become more intimidating with the likes of Michigan on the list and other Power-5s showing interest. Competition: Bowling Green, Liberty, Massachusetts, Michigan, Old Dominion Timeline: Still early The shot: 10% ↓

On the periphery: Demetrius Watson

Defensive end

In the fold: 1, Kyree Moyston Needs and notes: 1-2. Moyston is a high-potential pass-rusher, but there's development ahead of him before he contributes. Building up depth (and it's worth noting Pernell could also be on the edge at the next level) is important. Changes: Added Benji Gosnell (decommitted from Ohio State). Removed Brian Allen (Illinois) Targets:

Gosnell decommitted from Ohio State a couple weeks ago, and immediately honed in on Clemson, North Carolina, and VT. The local prospect hasn't tipped his hand just yet, but two visits to Blacksburg (next weekend and Oct. 9) are on his schedule, so the Hokies probably feel quite good about their chances unless and until the Tigers actually offer. Competition: Ohio State (former commit), Clemson, North Carolina (top group with VT), many others Timeline: None yet The shot: 40% ↑

Pearce only released his sophomore film over the Summer, but offers have rolled in over the time since. The Hokies are wise to get ahead of the curve there. Fortunately, they're also strong in the Charlotte area (albeit a little less so recently), and that should help them build connections. He did not visit in June, which could have been VT's chance to remain near the top, but there's plenty of time for a guy so new to the process. Competition: Charlotte, Missouri, Oklahoma, Syracuse, UCF Timeline: None yet The shot: 14% ↓

VT has been very good at getting in the door early for player who ultimately blow up into major prospects, the bigger issue (particularly for those outside of the recruiting areas in which they're most comfortable) has been follow-through. The Hokies started in good position here, but they most likely moved on over the Summer. There's a chance - and some motivation, given the composition of the class - they get back into it. Competition: Iowa State, several MAC programs Timeline: None yet The shot: 5% ↔︎

With Penn State also finding traditional success in Delaware, the Nittany Lions were the early (heavy) favorite. That his highest-profile suitors seem to have shifted their priorities somewhat may mean a top developer like Boston College could swoop in. The Hokies' renewed needs after missing on some other DEs should see them remain in touch, though. Competition: Boston College, Kansas, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers Timeline: Should make an early decision The shot: 22% ↔︎

On the periphery: Kaevon Freshwater

Linebacker

In the fold: 0 Needs and notes: 1-2. The Hokies added tons of talent in the 2021 class - albeit many of those players still in developmental stages - and focusing on fit and quality over sheer quantity is the priority here. Changes: Xavier Simmons decommitted and flipped to Missouri. Removed Abdul Carter (Penn State) from periphery. Targets:

Barham was previously at DeMatha in the DC area, but has headed a bit North to St. Frances Academy. The Hokies are likely well behind here, but the fact that recent commit Cameron Johnson made the same move should help them sell the third leg of that path - in Blacksburg - to Barham. It's still a little pie-in-sky to assume there's a realistic shot. Competition: Alabama, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, many others Timeline: Very early in the process still The shot: 4% ↑

Weldon included Virginia Tech in his top 10, which is a good start. It's a pretty competitive group, though, with the likes of Alabama and a handful of in-state schools in the hunt - and some of those in a group that's a little above the rest of the pack. VT has done a good job with him, but not hosting a summer visit could be the kiss of death after he saw several closer-to-home programs. Competition: Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Miami (loose top four), Clemson, LSU, Maryland, South Carolina, and UCF (final 10 with VT) Timeline: Beginning of his senior year The shot: 7% ↑

Primarily a quarterback in high school, Banks best projects to a linebacker or hybrid position at the next level, and that's where the Hokies see him (others are selling tight end in a big way). A cousin of outgoing MLB Rayshard Ashby, Banks grew up a massive Virginia Tech fan and has visited on multiple past occasions, most recently for an official the opening weekend of June. He's now down to a final seven (and had planned to get down to four last weekend, but changed his mind), and the Hokies' renewed pursuit keeps their fate in their own hands - particularly now that their need for LBs is greater. Competition: Cal, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt (final seven with VT) Timeline: Had been aiming for an early decision, but things are up in the air for now The shot: 34% ↔︎

McCrary has already admitted BC, Miami, and the Hokies - to be fair, the only three Power-5 programs on the offer list - stand atop his recruitment. That's a good place to start, especially since Virginia Tech is pretty conveniently located for a visit. Miami is the childhood favorite, but he's not naming a top list until after he can see some programs. The Hokies didn't host him for an official, and he's probably missed his chance in Blacksburg. Competition: Boston College, UMass, Miami Timeline: Signing Day The shot: 9% ↔︎

Life Christian Academy had a number of players on campus in Blacksburg for the opening of the camp season, and Pulliam was the first camper to earn an offer at the event this year. The Hokies have had difficulty becoming (and remaining) a major factor for the roster at one of the state's recent risers as a power program in developing top-notch talent. Landing teammate D'Andre Martin could be just the icebreaker that helps make it a regular occurrence. Competition: Duke, Maryland (finalists with VT) Timeline: None yet The shot: 40% ↔︎

On the periphery: Iceberk Cave

Safety