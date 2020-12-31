HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Signing Day interregnum

In the fold: 1, Tahjamell Bullock

Needs and notes: 0-1. The Hokies have their top target in Bullock, and should be set at the position. Thanks to numbers on the current roster (including the departure of Quincy Patterson), there's a possibility they could bring in a QB/Ath who moves to defensive back or receiver if he doesn't win the QB gig, but for now, recruiting of pure quarterbacks is complete, not least of which because there aren't tons of options out there.

Serious targets: None