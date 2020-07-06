HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Offensive line

We're on to the 2021 class with the primary focus of Hokie recruiting. Who are the prospects up front on offense?

Current commits: 1, Danijel Miletic

Needs: 2-3. The 2020 class was a relatively small one on the offensive line, so building up numbers here is important. The coaches are narrowing in on the players they truly want - while keeping tabs on some elites who they hope can be swayed by a strong on-field product this Fall. Given that a couple players also went off the board to smaller-conference schools because VT was slow-playing them, and you get a vibe that the staff feels pretty good about some of the guys who are higher priorities.

Changes: Added Chris Adams (new offer). Removed Geno VandeMark (final six with no VT), Michael Gonzalez (Louisville), Almarion Crim (Duke)