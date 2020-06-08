We're on to the 2021 class with the primary focus of Hokie recruiting. Who are the prospects up front on offense?

Current commits: 1, Danijel Miletic

Needs: 2-3. The 2020 class was a relatively small one on the offensive line, so building up numbers here is important. It's certainly worth noting that only one new offer was issued by the staff in the time since the past edition of this board (and that player, German Danijel Miletic, also committed in that window), so the coaches are narrowing in on the players they truly want. Given that a couple players also went off the board to smaller-conference schools because VT was slow-playing them, and you get a vibe that they feel pretty good about some of the guys who are higher priorities.

Changes: Miletic offered and committed. Removed Jaeden Roberts (committed to Auburn), Jaden Lindsay (committed to Appalachian State), Thornton Gentry (committed to NC State), Troy Everett (committed to Appalachian State)