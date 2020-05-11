We're on to the 2021 class with the primary focus of Hokie recruiting. Who are the prospects up front on offense?

Current commits: 0

Needs: 3-4. The 2020 class has a couple solid pieces, and as a complementary group to a large - and very talented - 2019 offensive line class, it was the perfect stopgap. 2021 will be another year in which the staff wants to add not just talent, but top-end talent to keep the pipeline flowing. Some top options are already off the board, and the staff has expanded the offer net accordingly. However, they're looking better than ever for a few top guys, too.

Changes: Added Weston Franklin, Jaden Lindsay, Almarion Crim, Jack Leyrer, Thornton Gentry, Troy Everett, Kimo Makaneole (new offers). Removed Matthew Wykoff (final eight with no VT), Dylan Fairchild (final six with no VT).