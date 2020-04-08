We're on to the 2021 class with the primary focus of Hokie recruiting. Who are the prospects up front on offense?

Current commits: 0

Needs: 3-4. The 2020 class has a couple solid pieces, and as a complementary group to a large - and very talented - 2019 offensive line class, it was the perfect stopgap. 2021 will be another year in which the staff wants to add not just talent, but top-end talent to keep the pipeline flowing. Some top options have recently come off the board, but the staff hasn't expanded the offer net - indicating their confidence in the players currently considering VT.

Changes: Removed Amarius Mims (finalists do not include VT), Nolan Rucci (VT outside of favorites with preseason commitment planned, Wyatt Milum (committed to West Virginia)