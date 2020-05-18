News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 12:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has taken a couple light classes at the linebacker position. Who could benefit in 2021? A look at the top targets here.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

Linebacker

Current commits: 1, William Johnson

Needs: 2. With one hybrid OLB (who can grow into a middle linebacker, perhaps) and a safety/LB already in the mix in the form of Johnson and Jalen Hoyle, respectively, the Hokies are probably looking for a more traditional OLB and MLB to round out the class. They didn't land a true linebacker in either of the last two classes - hybrid players aside - so there's going to be a need soon.

Changes: Added Jack Hollifield and Naquan Brown (moved from DE, though either can also play a hybrid role), Jaydon Hood (new offer). Removed Jeremiah Williams (finalists do not include VT), Michael Green (committed to Virginia), Lonnie White Jr. (committed to Penn State).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}