Virginia Tech has taken a couple light classes at the linebacker position. Who could benefit in 2021? A look at the top targets here.

Current commits: 1, William Johnson

Needs: 2. With one hybrid OLB (who can grow into a middle linebacker, perhaps) and a safety/LB already in the mix in the form of Johnson and Jalen Hoyle, respectively, the Hokies are probably looking for a more traditional OLB and MLB to round out the class. They didn't land a true linebacker in either of the last two classes - hybrid players aside - so there's going to be a need soon.

Changes: Added Jack Hollifield and Naquan Brown (moved from DE, though either can also play a hybrid role), Jaydon Hood (new offer). Removed Jeremiah Williams (finalists do not include VT), Michael Green (committed to Virginia), Lonnie White Jr. (committed to Penn State).