Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker
Virginia Tech has taken a couple light classes at the linebacker position. Who could benefit in 2021? A look at the top targets here.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
Linebacker
Current commits: 1, William Johnson
Needs: 2. With one hybrid OLB (who can grow into a middle linebacker, perhaps) and a safety/LB already in the mix in the form of Johnson and Jalen Hoyle, respectively, the Hokies are probably looking for a more traditional OLB and MLB to round out the class. They didn't land a true linebacker in either of the last two classes - hybrid players aside - so there's going to be a need soon.
Changes: Added Jack Hollifield and Naquan Brown (moved from DE, though either can also play a hybrid role), Jaydon Hood (new offer). Removed Jeremiah Williams (finalists do not include VT), Michael Green (committed to Virginia), Lonnie White Jr. (committed to Penn State).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news