Virginia Tech has taken a couple light classes at the linebacker position. Who could benefit in 2021? A look at the top targets here.

Current commits: 0

Needs: 2-3. Depending on whether they can close on Georgia Ath DJ Lundy, the Hokies don't have a pure linebacker in the class of 2020. While the current roster is well-stocked, they'll still need plenty of talent here to keep the pipeline rolling.

Changes: Added Anthony Beavers, Terrence Cooks, Khalil DInkins , Keith Cooper (new offers). Removed Barrett Carter (finalists list with no VT), Branden Jennings (committed to Florida State), Demeioun Robinson (final 13 with no VT), Trenilyas Tatum (final eight with no VT), Raneiria Dillworth (final eight with no VT)