{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 09:30:00 -0600') }} football

Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker

Tim Sullivan
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Linebacker is one of the few positions at which Virginia Tech still has 2020 targets on the board, but 2021 is upon us as well.

Who are the top prospects for the Class of 2021?

Linebacker

Current commits: 0

Needs: 2-3. Depending on whether they can close on Georgia Ath DJ Lundy, the Hokies don't have a pure linebacker in the class of 2020. While the current roster is well-stocked, they'll still need plenty of talent here to keep the pipeline rolling.

Offered, but not on the board: Derrick Harris (committed to Texas), Reid Carrico (committed to Ohio State), Deontae Lawson (committed to Alabama), Chief Borders (committed to Florida), Jeremiah Trotter (committed to Clemson), Greg Penn (top 10 with no VT), Kendrick Blackshire (final 13 with no VT), Bryce Steele (top 10 with no VT)

