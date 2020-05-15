Current commits: 1, Tyas Martin

Needs: 1-2. Virginia Tech didn't get a true DT in the 2020 class (pending the ultimate landing spot for DE/DT/OL signee Derrell Bailey Jr.), and contributors this past season were primarily juniors and freshmen. That means a roster gap is coming up, and getting talented players into the system to be prepared when the time comes is important. Tyas Martin is a massive piece of the puzzle both literally and figuratively, and the Hokies can be more selective without worrying about just getting bodies going forward.

Changes: Added Dorien Ford, TJ Sanders, Devin Lee (new offers).