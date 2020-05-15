News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 17:34:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Defensive line

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With Virginia Tech's recruiting attention mostly moved on from the 2020 group, let's explore the DL in next year's group.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

Defensive tackle

Current commits: 1, Tyas Martin

Needs: 1-2. Virginia Tech didn't get a true DT in the 2020 class (pending the ultimate landing spot for DE/DT/OL signee Derrell Bailey Jr.), and contributors this past season were primarily juniors and freshmen. That means a roster gap is coming up, and getting talented players into the system to be prepared when the time comes is important. Tyas Martin is a massive piece of the puzzle both literally and figuratively, and the Hokies can be more selective without worrying about just getting bodies going forward.

Changes: Added Dorien Ford, TJ Sanders, Devin Lee (new offers).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}