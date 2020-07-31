HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Defense

Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard: Defense
Virginia Tech's class is beginning to fill up, but there are still needs on defense. Here is the latest on each top target.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
Defensive tackle
Current commits: None
Needs: 2-3. The Hokies lost a commitment from underrated Arkansas Tyas Martin, and while he maintains that he'll make a visit to Blacksburg (which he hadn't done prior to his commitment), it looks most likely that he ends up elsewhere. VT's chances with a few other players have improved measurably, though not having that first piece in the boat is a downer.
Changes: Added Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (revised top list includes VT after he'd previously eliminated the Hokies)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news