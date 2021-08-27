 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 football preview: Quarterback
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-27 13:34:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 football preview: Quarterback

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The 2021 football season is almost upon us. It's time to take a look at the Hokies position-by-position.

We begin with perhaps the most important role on the field, quarterback.

Virginia Tech hopes that quarterback Braxton Burmeister makes the leap in his second year with the Hokies.
Virginia Tech hopes that quarterback Braxton Burmeister makes the leap in his second year with the Hokies. (USA Today Sport Images)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The starter

This is one spot that there's no question about who will occupy the top role: Head coach Justin Fuente has named Braxton Burmeister the top dog. We have just one year at Virginia Tech to evaluate him, but two at Oregon.

Better still, now that Burmeister is the incumbent - and not trying to unseat an incumbent in Hendon Hooker, as was the case last year - it's fair to assume that his game can make more-rapid improvements.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}