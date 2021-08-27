Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 football preview: Quarterback
The 2021 football season is almost upon us. It's time to take a look at the Hokies position-by-position.
We begin with perhaps the most important role on the field, quarterback.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The starter
This is one spot that there's no question about who will occupy the top role: Head coach Justin Fuente has named Braxton Burmeister the top dog. We have just one year at Virginia Tech to evaluate him, but two at Oregon.
Better still, now that Burmeister is the incumbent - and not trying to unseat an incumbent in Hendon Hooker, as was the case last year - it's fair to assume that his game can make more-rapid improvements.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news