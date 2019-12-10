There are plenty of moving parts as the Early Signing Period approaches. Who are Virginia Tech's top remaining targets?

Quarterback

In the fold: 0 Needs and notes: 0-1 scholarship needs. The staff seems intent on bringing in a Class of 2020 commitment even though it appears they don't have a strong need, with the top two on the depth chart coming back and two players coming off redshirts for next year - and 2021 four-star Dematrius Davis already committed. There are two primary options available. Changes: Removed Noah Kim. Added Chandler Morris and Tate Rodemaker.

Morris is the son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, and decommitted from the Hogs when his father was fired. He took an official visit to Blacksburg for the Pitt game, and had a solid trip. He plans to make a decision and enroll early at the school of his choice. Competition: Auburn, Oklahoma, TCU, USC, others Timeline: Early enrollee. The shot: Hokies are right in it.