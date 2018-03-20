Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-20 09:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2019 recruiting hotboard: offensive line

Yamtuxb7xxl8sjl0a7d2
Rivals.com
Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

In the fold: 1

Needs and notes: 2-4 scholarship needs. VT picked up a commitment from Jesse Hanson since last update, and while that was almost a foregone conclusion, it does ease some of the stress in recruiting this position. VT could still add some top-end players - and is in good shape early for a number of them.

Changes since last edition: Jesse Hanson committed. Removed John Olmstead (named top 10 with no VT), Vincent Murphy (committed to South Carolina)

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}