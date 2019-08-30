Virginia Tech's 2019 season was the walking embodiment of Murphy's Law. Anything that could go wrong, did.

Two returning starters at defensive back were dismissed after spring ball. A starting defensive end made it all of three games before meeting the same fate. The Hokies started the year set to rely on three players coming off major knee injuries. Starters at cornerback, defensive end, quarterback, linebacker, defensive tackle, offensive line, and running back all missed time due to injury - several of those season-ending.

So I guess the "walking" part of "walking embodiment" may not have been accurate.