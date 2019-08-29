News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 08:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2019 football preview: Defensive line

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's defensive line didn't take the criticism that the secondary did last year. It should have.

Will things be any better in 2019? They had better, otherwise the Hokies will be in for a second straight long season.

Vdknaxs8xh5zkzzszqie

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}