News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2019-20 hoops preview: Miami

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With a losing streak finally snapped, can Virginia Tech get revenge on one of the teams that helped create it? We find out tonight.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

The essentials

Opponent: Miami (13-12, 5-10 ACC)

Time, Channel: 9:00 EST Wednesday Feb. 19, ACC Network Extra

Location: Cassell Coliseum

The Line: Virginia Tech -5

The Hurricanes

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}