News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 10:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2019-20 basketball preview: UMES

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

At long last, the (figurative, if not literal for the distance-happy Hokies) layup portion of the schedule meets its end today.

Virginia Tech welcomes Maryland-Eastern Shore to Cassell Coliseum in the final non-conference game on the schedule. It... should go like most of the other ones.

Expecting a happy Mike Young this evening.
Expecting a happy Mike Young this evening. (AP Image)

Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!

The essentials

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore (1-13, 7-25 in 2018-19)

Time, Channel: 6:00 p.m. EST, ACC Network Extra

Location: Cassell Coliseum

The Line: No line

The Hawks

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}