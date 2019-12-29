Virginia Tech Hokies 2019-20 basketball preview: UMES
At long last, the (figurative, if not literal for the distance-happy Hokies) layup portion of the schedule meets its end today.
Virginia Tech welcomes Maryland-Eastern Shore to Cassell Coliseum in the final non-conference game on the schedule. It... should go like most of the other ones.
Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!
The essentials
Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore (1-13, 7-25 in 2018-19)
Time, Channel: 6:00 p.m. EST, ACC Network Extra
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: No line
The Hawks
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news