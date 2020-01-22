Virginia Tech Hokies 2019-20 basketball preview: North Carolina
North Carolina is still North Carolina. But it's definitely not North Carolina. Confused? Roy Williams's team often feels the same way on the court.
The essentials
Opponent: Syracuse (10-7, 3-3 ACC)
Time, Channel: 8:00 p.m. EST Wednesday Jan. 22, ACC Network
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech -6.5
The Tar Heels
