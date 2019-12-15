Virginia Tech Hokies 2019-20 basketball preview: Gardner Webb
VT got back on the winning side of the ledge last week. Can the Hokies return to the land of convincing victories today?
Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!
The essentials
Opponent: Gardner Webb (3-7, 23-12 in 2018-19)
Time, Channel: 1:30 p.m. EST, ACC Network Extra
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech -14.5 O/U 141.5
The Bulldogs
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news