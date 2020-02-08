Virginia Tech's recent losing streak began with a loss to Boston College. Can the Hokies right the ship by beating the Eagles?

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

The essentials

Opponent: Boston College (11-12, 5-7 ACC) Time, Channel: Noon EST Saturday Feb. 8, ACC Network Extra Location: Cassell Coliseum The Line: Virginia Tech -8.5

The Eagles

Despite an upset victory against Virginia Tech, this Boston College team remains pretty bad. They're one of the worst-shooting teams in the country, they turn it over a bunch and don't get many rebounds on either end of the floor... and they outscored VT by 10 points in the final 10 minutes two weeks ago to earn one of their biggest wins of the year. The squad is still led by senior point guard Derryck Thornton, but it was sophomore Jairus Hamilton who ripped the Hokies for 23 points a couple weeks back. I mentioned him only in passing in the last preview:

Jairus Hamilton is the team's best two-point finisher, Felder starts at small forward and does a little bit of everything but nothing particularly well, and Williams has the same style on much smaller playing time and usage. — 1/24/20

He gets only about 50% of available minutes this year, but you can be certain he'll have some confidence against VT. He went 5/7 from three in the previous game (your standard - for the past half-decade, at least - instance of the opponent finding one player to shoot out of his mind from beyond the arc), despite not having made more than a single three-pointer in any other ACC game. Thornton had an uncharacteristically poor game against VT last time around, but his importance to the team can't be underestimated.

He's missed a couple games, which drags the minute number down, but he's still approaching 70% of available time on the court. Thanks largely to the quality of the team around him, it hasn't gone particularly well: he has a decent assist rate, but his shooting numbers are poor on very high attempts. — 1/24/20

It's worth noting that the Eagles shoot extremely poorly from the free-throw line, and made just 11 of 27 freebies against Virginia Tech (in a game they beat the spread by 10 points!). Hamilton went perfect from the line in that game - and he is indeed the team's best free-throw shooter - while his teammates combined for 7/10. The last individual I want to mention is shooting guard Jay Heath. He's a legit three-point shooter by Boston College standards (good-not-great overall), and that... is something to worry about given what we know about the Hokies' defense.

The Hokies

The current streak is brutal, and while it technically began with the game at Boston College, you can spiritually extend it a couple games further into the past, with a two-overtime win over a poor North Carolina team much closer than it should have been, and a home loss to Syracuse before that. Put simply, Virginia Tech hasn't played well in a long time. In fact, in the past three games, you could say they've barely played at all, trailing by 22 points in the first half against Miami, double-digits for the majority of the Florida State loss, and almost wire-to-wire double-digits against a Georgia Tech team that has a losing record even after that contest that saw them extend to a 30-point lead at one point. If VT can shake the bad juju that's surrounded them for the past several weeks, a home game against this Boston College team should be the one to do it. That's not to say they can erase the damage done (starting with that BC loss, the Hokies have played their way out of Tournament consideration barring a miracle run), but certainly taking some of the sting off would be nice.

Overall