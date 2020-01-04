Virginia Tech Hokies 2019-20 basketball preview: at Virginia
VT dives right back into conference play with a tough task: a trip up the road to Charlottesville. Can the Hokies take down the reigning national champs?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Virginia (10-2, 2-0 ACC)
Time, Channel: 2:00 p.m. EST, ACC Network Extra
Location: Charlottesville, Va.
The Line: Virginia Tech +7.5, O/U 111
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news