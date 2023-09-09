Virginia Tech managed a victory over Old Dominion Saturday evening, getting the 2023 season off to a strong start. See the stats from their matchup here, and read head coach Brent Pry's thoughts on the game.

Passing Player Comp Att Yds TD Int. Grant Wells 16 3329 233 2 2 Kyron Drones 2 7 3 0 0

Rushing Player Att. Yds. TD Malachi Thomas 6 18 0 Kyron Drones 1 13 0 Bhayshul tuten 8 4 0 Grant Wells 7 -24 0

Receiving Player Catches Yds. TD Dae'Quan Wright 4 77 0 Stephen Gosnell 3 72 0 Jaylin Lane 5 54 1 Bhayshul Tuten 2 45 1 Benji Gosnell 3 21 0 Tucker Holloway 1 6 0

Tackling Player Total TFL Sack Jalen Stroman 14 1 0 Keli Lawson 14 0.5 0.5 Mansoor Delane 8 0 0 Alan Tisdale 7 1 1 Jaden Keller 5 0 0 Antwaun Powell-Ryland 4 2 0 Colle Nelson 3 1 0 Jaylen Jones 3 0 0 Josh Fuga 3 0 0 Caleb Woodson 3 0 0 CJ McCray 2 0.5 0.5 Keyshawn Burgos 2 1 0 Norell Pollard 2 0 0 Keonta Jenkins 2 0 0 Cole Beck 1 0 0 Braylon Johnson 1 0 0 Jack Hollifield 1 0 0 Jaylin Lane 1 0 0 Derrick Canteen 1 1 0 Dorian Strong 1 0 0 Justin Pollock 1 0 0 Will Johnson 1 0 0

Misc. defense Player FF FR Int PBU Jaylen Jones 0 0 0 2 Keli Lawson 0 0 0 1 Dorian Strong 0 0 0 1