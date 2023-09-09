Virginia Tech Hokies (17) stats against Purdue (24)
Virginia Tech managed a victory over Old Dominion Saturday evening, getting the 2023 season off to a strong start.
See the stats from their matchup here, and read head coach Brent Pry's thoughts on the game.
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int.
|
Grant Wells
|
16
|
3329
|
233
|
2
|
2
|
Kyron Drones
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Att.
|Yds.
|TD
|
Malachi Thomas
|
6
|
18
|
0
|
Kyron Drones
|
1
|
13
|
0
|
Bhayshul tuten
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
Grant Wells
|
7
|
-24
|
0
|Player
|Catches
|Yds.
|TD
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
4
|
77
|
0
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
3
|
72
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
5
|
54
|
1
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
2
|
45
|
1
|
Benji Gosnell
|
3
|
21
|
0
|
Tucker Holloway
|
1
|
6
|
0
|Player
|Total
|TFL
|Sack
|
Jalen Stroman
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
14
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Mansoor Delane
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
Jaden Keller
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
Colle Nelson
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Josh Fuga
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Caleb Woodson
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
2
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Keyshawn Burgos
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Cole Beck
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Braylon Johnson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jack Hollifield
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Justin Pollock
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Will Johnson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|FF
|FR
|Int
|PBU
|
Jaylen Jones
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Keli Lawson
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Dorian Strong
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
---