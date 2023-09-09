News More News
ago football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies (17) stats against Purdue (24)

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech managed a victory over Old Dominion Saturday evening, getting the 2023 season off to a strong start.

See the stats from their matchup here, and read head coach Brent Pry's thoughts on the game.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int.

Grant Wells

16

3329

233

2

2

Kyron Drones

2

7

3

0

0
Rushing
Player Att. Yds. TD

Malachi Thomas

6

18

0

Kyron Drones

1

13

0

Bhayshul tuten

8

4

0

Grant Wells

7

-24

0
Receiving
Player Catches Yds. TD

Dae'Quan Wright

4

77

0

Stephen Gosnell

3

72

0

Jaylin Lane

5

54

1

Bhayshul Tuten

2

45

1

Benji Gosnell

3

21

0

Tucker Holloway

1

6

0
Tackling
Player Total TFL Sack

Jalen Stroman

14

1

0

Keli Lawson

14

0.5

0.5

Mansoor Delane

8

0

0

Alan Tisdale

7

1

1

Jaden Keller

5

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

4

2

0

Colle Nelson

3

1

0

Jaylen Jones

3

0

0

Josh Fuga

3

0

0

Caleb Woodson

3

0

0

CJ McCray

2

0.5

0.5

Keyshawn Burgos

2

1

0

Norell Pollard

2

0

0

Keonta Jenkins

2

0

0

Cole Beck

1

0

0

Braylon Johnson

1

0

0

Jack Hollifield

1

0

0

Jaylin Lane

1

0

0

Derrick Canteen

1

1

0

Dorian Strong

1

0

0

Justin Pollock

1

0

0

Will Johnson

1

0

0
TEAM was credited with the other half of McCray's sack
Misc. defense
Player FF FR Int PBU

Jaylen Jones

0

0

0

2

Keli Lawson

0

0

0

1

Dorian Strong

0

0

0

1

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}